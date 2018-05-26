WISE graduation



Commencement Exercises were held for the Washington Institute for Specialized Education Class of 2018 on Friday, May 25, at the Historic Chipley High School Auditorium.

  • Special Announcements – Samuel E. Cox, Teacher on Special Assignment
  • Pomp and Circumstance
  • Graduate Processional
  • Pledge of Allegiance
  • Welcome and Introductions – Samuel E. Cox
  • Presentation of Diplomas – Samuel E. Cox
  • Student Address – Samuel E. Cox
  • Tassel Turning Ceremony, Confirmation of Diplomas, Closing Remarks – Joseph Taylor, Superintendent of Schools

