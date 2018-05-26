VHS graduation

A Commencement Ceremony for the Vernon High School Class of 2018 was held at the football field in Vernon on Friday, May 25.
- Opening Ceremony – JROTC
- Processional
- Pledge of Allegiance – William Holley
- Welcome – Brian Riviere, Principal
- Welcoming Address – Dylan Costales, Class Vice President
- Summa Cum Laude – Olivia Cotton
- Magna Cum Laude – Dana Douglas
- Special Recognition – Brian Riviere, Principal
- Presentation of Diplomas – Joseph Taylor, Superintendent; Brian Riviere, Principal; Dr. Charles Peterson, Assistant Principal
- Remembering Friends – Destiny McDonald
- Alma Mater – led by Dana Douglas & Pride of Vernon Band