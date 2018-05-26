VHS graduation

A Commencement Ceremony for the Vernon High School Class of 2018 was held at the football field in Vernon on Friday, May 25.

  • Opening Ceremony – JROTC
  • Processional
  • Pledge of Allegiance – William Holley
  • Welcome – Brian Riviere, Principal
  • Welcoming Address – Dylan Costales, Class Vice President
  • Summa Cum Laude – Olivia Cotton
  • Magna Cum Laude – Dana Douglas
  • Special Recognition – Brian Riviere, Principal
  • Presentation of Diplomas – Joseph Taylor, Superintendent; Brian Riviere, Principal; Dr. Charles Peterson, Assistant Principal
  • Remembering Friends – Destiny McDonald
  • Alma Mater – led by Dana Douglas & Pride of Vernon Band

