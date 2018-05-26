McCormick obit

Kenneth Wilmer McCormick of Marianna passed away peacefully Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the age of 79.

Wilmer was born on July, 28, 1938 to Mark and Lizzie McCormick. On September 28, 1957 he married Jeanette Hires. Wilmer retired from over 40 years serving the farming community at Goldkist and Monsanto. Wilmer enjoyed fishing, hunting, working cows, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Wilmer was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Lizzie McCormick; three brothers, Jim, Roy, and Pete McCormick; two sisters, Evelyne Henley and Lorane Smith.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Jeanette; six children, Glenda Pooser, Brenda McCormick and Kim Goodwin, Morgan McCormick, Patricia Williams and husband, Michael, Mike McCormick and wife, Shelly, Russ McCormick and wife, Stacey; grandchildren, Amy Tedeschi and husband, Jim, Ashley Merrifield and husband, John, Chris Williams and wife, Kayla, Zach McCormick, Blaire Blondheim and husband, Cameron, Ashley Masterson, Mason McCormick, Kristin Yon, and Kaycee Yon; great grandchildren, Evan and Logan Tedeschi, Ava Blondheim, Charlie Gates, and Easton Neel; two sisters, Catherine Blasi and Coreen Jackson.

Funeral services will be 3 P.M. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow in Lipford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.