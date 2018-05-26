Kemper obit

Deidre Ann Kemper, 40, of Marianna, died May 24, 2018 at home surrounded by her family.

Deidre was born August 4, 1977 and was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Judith Ann Sloan; sister, Toni Lynn Kemper, and her maternal grandparents, Harold and Ella Perrine.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Guerrero; daughters, Gabriella Jasinta and Kaitlyn Guerrero all of Marianna; sisters, Ramona Gilley and husband, Paul “Eddie” of Sneads, Pamela Sebastain and husband, James, Stacey Kemper all of Marianna; brother, Paul Kemper and wife, Jeannie of Alford; seven nieces, four nephews, and three great nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 27, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.