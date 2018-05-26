Edenfield obit

Amanda Gayle “Sterrett” Edenfield, 37, of Alford, died Thursday, May 24, 2018 at her residence.

Amanda was born October 25, 1980 and was a long time resident of Alford. Amanda loved and was loved by her kids, family, and friends. She loved life and making others smile.

She is survived by her mother, Tonia Demarco Foxworth and husband, John Foxworth; father, Steve Leo Sterrett; three sons, Jake, Brad, and Lucas Edenfield; maternal grandfather, Oscar Van Brown and wife, Jean Brown; siblings, Malinda Self, Audrey Sterrett, Tiffany Sterrett, Steven Sterrett, Ron (Melissa) Syfrett, Stephanie (Daniel) Rogers, Tonia (Lorenzo) Castro, Tabitha Foxworth, Rani Demarco, and Amanda Demarco; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Cottondale First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Chris Franklin officiating. Interment will follow in the Alford City Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.