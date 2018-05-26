Apply now for Chamber leadership development program

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for LEAD Washington County, a nine-month leadership development program starting in September 2018. LEAD Washington County will provide a diverse group of emerging and existing leaders with opportunities to enhance their community knowledge, civic engagement and leadership skills so they may affect positive change in Washington County.

“We are excited to bring back a program that will be beneficial to all that attend,” says Brandon Lovering, LEAD WC Chairman and City President of One South Bank. “We hope this class will contribute toward making Washington County a competitive force throughout the Panhandle.”

Over the nine-month program, the Class will learn about all aspects of industry, health and human services and government in Washington County through in-field visits, trips and contact with current leadership. Class members also participate in programs that develop their personal leadership development and, working as a team, have the opportunity to address a real-time need or problem in Washington County.

“Our goal is to encourage leadership, participation, and growth among the people who form the heartbeat of Washington County,” says Lovering, adding: “ All of the volunteers for LEAD Washington County have attended leadership classes in other counties and understand the responsibility that comes with its association.”

Class members and the organizations in which they’re involved both benefit from:

Having a better understanding about the County’s issues, industries and needs.

Networking with like-minded business and community colleagues

Developing personal leadership, team-building and communication skills

Making a direct impact in addressing a real community need or issue.

Applications are available at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce or online at www.washcomall.com. The deadline to apply for the 2018-19 Class is Friday, July 13, 2018. For more information contact the Chamber at 850-638-4157.