Wildflower alert

by Eleanor Dietrich

We have a dozen different species of this plant (genus Spiranthes) that grow in northwest Florida and at least five of them are listed as threatened or endangered in Florida. Different species bloom from spring through fall, and you may even notice them growing in your lawn. They are in the Orchid family, and if you look at the small flowers closely, you will see the resemblance. The individual flowers spiral around the tall slender stalk, giving them their genus name. You may often see them growing in the open roadsides.