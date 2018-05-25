Torbett obit

Michael Riley Torbett, age 17, of Marianna, FL, met his Savior face-to-face May 22, 2018, following a fatal ATV accident.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Gloria Porter Peacock, and paternal grandmother, Diane “Doodle” Glaze.

Riley is survived by his parents Rex & Dana Torbett, two brothers Austin & Caleb, maternal grandfather Bill Peacock & wife, Cynthia, and paternal grandfather Jack Torbett & wife, Murel, all of Marianna, FL, Aunts Stacey Schultz & husband, Russ, of St. Louis, MO, Christy Lemmons & husband, Mike, of Mills River, NC, Stacy Davis & husband, Scott, and Uncle Kindall “Buddy” Torbett & wife, Janie, all of Marianna, FL. He is loved and will be missed by a magnitude of family and friends, especially the Marianna High School Bulldogs, Class of 2018.

Riley had a fierce passion for Jesus and enjoyed the fellowship and community of Evangel Worship Center in Marianna. One of his greatest joys was serving the Lord, over the past five years, in Nicaragua, Central America. In fact, he was to spend the summer in Nicaragua as an intern for Project H.O.P.E., Inc.

Riley was a serious student and was to graduate with honors May 24, 2018, fourth in his Class with a 4.0 unweighted GPA. Some of his accomplishments include Distinguished Bulldog Award, Executive President of Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Marianna High School Athletic Committee, Captain of the Varsity Soccer Team and 2018 Offensive MVP.

Riley was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed soccer, cross-country, volleyball, football, and more. One would be hard pressed not to find him and his family at a baseball field for either school or travel ball. Many precious memories were made with family and friends enjoying boating and water sports at Round Lake.

Though every member of his immediate family bled garnet and gold, Riley had no trouble going against the grain, cheering for the Auburn Tigers. War Eagle!

Riley had plans to attend Troy University as a Chancellor’s Award Scholarship recipient. He planned to declare a major in Biomedical Sciences with the long-range goal of becoming a physician specializing in emergency medicine.

Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Marianna High School Gymnasium. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 25, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marianna High School Gymnasium. They have requested the omission of flowers and that memorial contributions be made to Project H.O.P.E., Inc., 1419 S. Enterprise Ave., Springfield, MO 65804.