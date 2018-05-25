CHS graduation

Graduation for the Chipley High School Class of 2018 was held Thursday, May 24, at the CHS gym.

Processional – CHS Symphonic Band

Presentation of Colors – JROTC

National Anthem – CHS Vocal Ensemble

Opening Remarks – Haylee Patton

Welcome – Lila Taylor

Commencement Address:

Summa Cum Laude’ – Jaqueline Stewart

Magna Cum Laude’ – Marshall Kneiss

Presentation of Graduates – Kyle Newsom, Principal

Presentation of Diplomas – Joseph Taylor, Superintendent

Chipley High School Alma Mater – CHS Vocal Ensemble

Closing Remarks – Heather Stephens

Announcement of Graduates – Joseph Taylor, Superintendent

Recessional – CHS Symphonic Band