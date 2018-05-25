BCF dedicates new teacher education building

Friday, May 18, was not only an exciting day for graduating seniors at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, but also a historic day in the life of the campus. Immediately following the Spring 2018 Commencement Ceremony held in the BCF Wellness Center, trustees, honored guest, faculty, students, and staff, took a short walk beside Lake Albert to participate in the dedication of the new Teacher Education Building built in honor of President Thomas A. Kinchen and First Lady Ruth Ann Kinchen.

As guests gathered in the large common area, BCF Music Professor Buford Cox provided the inspirational prelude “To God Be the Glory” followed by Vice President for Development Charles R. Parker offering the invocation. Afterwards, BCF Board of Trustees Chair Tim Maynard offered remarks on the significance of the new building and how BCF will be able to further equip teachers, as their lives will reflect Christ in the classroom. Maynard presented BCF’s First Lady with a beautiful bouquet of red roses in honor of her tremendous contributions to the students and the entire college family. Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis led participants in the dedication anthem, “Victory in Jesus” as BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen made his way behind the podium. Kinchen expressed his great gratitude to everyone who was involved in the process of establishing the Kinchen Center. He verbalized his heartfelt excitement for the role the new building will play in the process of equipping BCF students to carry out the task of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®.”

“I cannot explain the feeling of seeing my family name on such a wonderful building at a school that I love so dearly,” stated Kinchen. “Gratitude to our Lord, our supporters, and the BCF family fills my heart. I make no claim of deserving such an honor. But I am humbly thankful for amazing grace.”

BCF Trustee R.C. Mills concluded the dedication ceremony with a prayer asking the Lord to use the new Teacher Education Center for the glory of His Kingdom. Following the prayer, the building was open for guests to enjoy a time of fellowship as they explored the inside of the beautiful structure.

The Kinchen Center includes several classrooms and faculty offices for the Teacher Education Division and provides tremendous opportunities for the future success of student teachers. The addition of the Kinchen Center brings BCF one step closer to reaching the goals established in President Kinchen’s 20/20 Vision, making sure BCF graduates are trained, equipped, and prepared for whatever and wherever the Lord leads them.

For more information about the Kinchen Center or Teacher Education degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.