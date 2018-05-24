Williams obit

Mrs. Darlene Glynis Williams, age 60, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 21, 2018 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. She was born August 18, 1957 in Folkston, Georgia. Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Stafford Walter Williams and two siblings, Andy Williams and Tonya Jolley.

Darlene is survived by her mother, Myrtle Koranda of Bonifay, FL; her husband, Harry Wayne Hall of Bonifay, FL; three brothers, Walter Williams and wife Marsha of Jacksonville, FL, Tim Williams and wife Renee of Jacksonville, FL and Roger Williams of Panama City, Florida; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.