UF veterinary expert to receive Professional Achievement Award from alma mater

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Terry Curtis, D.V.M, a clinical behaviorist in the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine’s department of small animal clinical sciences, has been chosen to receive the 2018 Professional Achievement Award from Keuka College, her alma mater.

Curtis, who graduated in 1980 from the college in Keuka Park, New York, was chosen for the award because of her exceptional achievements, honors and publications in the field of veterinary medicine, according to the college’s Alumni Association. The Professional Achievement Award is one of five the organization bestows to recognize accomplished graduates.

Curtis will receive the award on Sept. 22, during the college’s “Green and Gold Celebration Weekend.”

As a clinical behaviorist, Curtis does house calls in Florida and South Georgia to aid people whose pets have behavioral issues, such as aggression or anxiety. She also teaches two classes at UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

“The honor that I have working with people every day, in an attempt to make a difference so that their pet can stay as a member of their family, is the best,” she said.

After graduating with honors from UF’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 1997, Curtis completed her residency at the University of Georgia, where she also earned her Master of Science degree in psychology. She returned to UF in August 2003 and began working at the UF Veterinary Hospitals.

Throughout her time at UF, Curtis’ work has been published 34 times, and she has lectured across the globe, from Mexico to India.

Among her accomplishments, Curtis was featured on NBC’s “Today Show” in July 2008, where she discussed fears and phobias in dogs. She was also featured on ABC’s “Nightline,” where she discussed her work with the Hemingway House cats in Key West.