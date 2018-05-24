Mosley obit

Mr. Eddie Lee Mosley of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 12, 2018 in the Moffitt Cancer Center of Tampa, Florida. He was 72 years old.

Eddie was born on November 27, 1944 to the late Eddie W. and Mary (Keith) Mosley in Ochlocknee, Georgia. He was a faithful member of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida where he served in many capacities until his health began to fail him. Eddie served his country honorably in the U.S. Army fighting in the Vietnam War. After 20+ years of service he retired and then became employed with the Washington County School District as a School Bus Driver.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 51 years: Mary Lucille Mosley of Chipley, Florida; two children: Erika Mosley of Tallahassee, Florida and Erik Mosley & his wife Sandra of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren: Aaron, Eddie III, Elijah, Azavaughn and Savannah; one great-grandchild: Everett Jay; two sisters: Willie Mae Garrett and her husband Roy & Earlene Bell; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Eddie’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, May 26, 2018 from the sanctuary of the St. Joseph A.M.E. Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Linda Ellis, Bishop Alec Richardson, Bishop Craig P. Riley, Rev. Sinclair Forbes, Rev. Larry Brown, and Rev. Alice Clark, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors performed by the Ft. Rucker Honor Guard and the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida from 10 AM – 9 PM CST. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1hr prior to services.