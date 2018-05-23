VHS Senior Awards

The Vernon High School 2018 Senior Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 22. The following awards/presentations were made.

Summa Cum Laude (High Honors)

Olivia Cotton

Crystal DuBose

Makayli Edwards

Kara Grippo

Canaan Hall

Marisol Holley

McKenzie Hunter

Teleah Jackson

Joshua Lunsford

Payton Poppell

Kayleb Shaw

Dalton Webb

Magna Cum Laude (Honors)

Brittany Bell

Halea Cushman

Dana Douglas

Zoie Gainey

Maia Harmon

Shelby Redmon

Brionna Reynolds

Christopher Robinson

Racheal Wetherbee

Take Stock In Children Scholarship

Frances Beasley

Maylin Brock

Dana Douglas

MaKenzie Hunter

Joshua Lunsford

Jamar Massaline

Savannah Moore

Dalton Webb

Bright Futures

FAS – Payton Poppell

FAS – Kayleb Shaw

FAS – Olivia Cotton

FMS – Kara Grippo

FMS – John Harcus

GSC – Destiny McDonald

GSC – Dalton Webb

National Society of High School Scholars

Kayleb Shaw

Kevin Burch

Alexys Holley

UWF Academic Scholarship offer

Kayleb Shaw – $20,000

Stetson Academic Scholarship offer

Kayleb Shaw – $28,000

Chipola College Academic Scholarship

Olivia Cotton

GAC Contractor’s Scholarship Award

Destiny McDonald – $8,000

Ruth Pilcher Lark and Kathleen Pilcher Vance Scholarship

Destiny McDonald – $1400

WCEA Scholarship

Destiny McDonald – $500

Chartwells Scholarship

Marisol Holley – $2500

Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Racheal Wetherbee

Wausau Masonic Lodge Award

Dylan Costalas

John Philip Sousa Band Award

John Daniel Harcus

Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award

Kara Grippo

Priscilla Brown Award

Dana Douglas

Washington County Sheriff Department Explorers Award

Bill Holley

Marisol Holley

McKenzie Hunter

Christopher Robinson

Washington County Sheriff Department Good Citizenship Award

Carlie Gilbert

Project lead the Way (Silver Cord) Florida Engineering society Award

Peyton Poppell

FFA Award

Callie Batey

Brett Brock

James Burnham

Tanner Carter

Kara Grippo

Anna Hogue

Dalton Webb

Eric Wright

Megan Allen

Florida Panhandle Technical College Scholarships

William Holley – Law Enforcement

Jaden Clark – Drafting

FPTC Industry Certification

Olivia Cotton – Pharmacy Tech

Canaan Hall – Applied IT

Tanner Carter – Drafting

Jaden Clark – Drafting

Kody Hagan – Drafting

Dalton Webb – Drafting

Elizabeth Eastling – Patient Care Tech

Eric Wright – Welding

COLLEGE READINESS MATH AWARDS

HIGHEST GPA – ALL A’S – Josh Lunsford

All A’s – Shelby Redmon

All A’s – Dalton Webb

All A’s – Brittany Bell

A Average – McKenzie Hunter

A Average – Bill Holley

A Average – Jasmine Peterson

A Average – Ruben Chavez

A Average – Tanner Carter

Most Improved Mathematics Students

Dycarrius Davis

Ke’ellis Brown

Dual Enrollment Awards for PreCalculus/Trigonometry – classes taken as Juniors

Highest GPA AND All A’s – PreCalculus/Trigonometry – as a Junior – Olivia Cotton

All A’s – PreCalculus/Trigonometry – as a Junior – Crystal Dubose

A in PreCalculus – as a Junior – Kayleb Shaw

B in PreCalculus – as a Junior – Antonio Rodriquez

B in PreCalculus – as a Junior – Kara Grippo

Dual Enrollment Awards for PreCalculus & Trigonometry – classes taken as Seniors

Highest GPA – in Trigonometry AND All A’s in both PreCalculus & Trigonometry – Teleah Jackson

A in PreCalculus & a B in Trigonometry – Marisol Holley

B in PreCalculus & Trigonometry – Zoie Gainey

B in PreCalculus – Maylin Brock

B in PreCalculus & Trigonometry – Racheal Wetherbee

JROTC Awards

Dylan Costales – Wausau Masonic Lodge Certificate and $100 for outstanding senior cadet

4 Year JROTC Certificate: Lucas Hanke, Skylar Cobart, Dylan Costales, Roy Foreman, William Holley, Kyle Porter, Shelby Redmon, Nicholas Smith

3 Year JROTC Certificate: Kevin Burch, Ruben Chavez-Carmona, Joshua Lunsford, Payton Poppell, Christopher Robinson