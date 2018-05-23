VHS Senior Awards

The Vernon High School 2018 Senior Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 22. The following awards/presentations were made.
Summa Cum Laude (High Honors)
Olivia Cotton
Crystal DuBose
Makayli Edwards
Kara Grippo
Canaan Hall
Marisol Holley
McKenzie Hunter
Teleah Jackson
Joshua Lunsford
Payton Poppell
Kayleb Shaw
Dalton Webb
Magna Cum Laude (Honors)
Brittany Bell
Halea Cushman
Dana Douglas
Zoie Gainey
Maia Harmon
Shelby Redmon
Brionna Reynolds
Christopher Robinson
Racheal Wetherbee
Take Stock In Children Scholarship
Frances Beasley
Maylin Brock
Dana Douglas
MaKenzie Hunter
Joshua Lunsford
Jamar Massaline
Savannah Moore
Dalton Webb
Bright Futures
FAS – Payton Poppell
FAS – Kayleb Shaw
FAS – Olivia Cotton
FMS – Kara Grippo
FMS – John Harcus
GSC – Destiny McDonald
GSC – Dalton Webb
National Society of High School Scholars
Kayleb Shaw
Kevin Burch
Alexys Holley
UWF Academic Scholarship offer
Kayleb Shaw – $20,000
Stetson Academic Scholarship offer
Kayleb Shaw – $28,000
Chipola College Academic Scholarship
Olivia Cotton
GAC Contractor’s Scholarship Award
Destiny McDonald – $8,000
Ruth Pilcher Lark and Kathleen Pilcher Vance Scholarship
Destiny McDonald – $1400
WCEA Scholarship
Destiny McDonald – $500
Chartwells Scholarship
Marisol Holley – $2500
Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Racheal Wetherbee
Wausau Masonic Lodge Award
Dylan Costalas
John Philip Sousa Band Award
John Daniel Harcus
Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award
Kara Grippo
Priscilla Brown Award
Dana Douglas
Washington County Sheriff Department Explorers Award
Bill Holley
Marisol Holley
McKenzie Hunter
Christopher Robinson
Washington County Sheriff Department Good Citizenship Award
Carlie Gilbert
Project lead the Way (Silver Cord) Florida Engineering society Award
Peyton Poppell
FFA Award
Callie Batey
Brett Brock
James Burnham
Tanner Carter
Kara Grippo
Anna Hogue
Dalton Webb
Eric Wright
Megan Allen
Florida Panhandle Technical College Scholarships
William Holley – Law Enforcement
Jaden Clark – Drafting
FPTC Industry Certification
Olivia Cotton – Pharmacy Tech
Canaan Hall – Applied IT
Tanner Carter – Drafting
Jaden Clark – Drafting
Kody Hagan – Drafting
Dalton Webb – Drafting
Elizabeth Eastling – Patient Care Tech
Eric Wright – Welding
COLLEGE READINESS MATH AWARDS
HIGHEST GPA – ALL A’S – Josh Lunsford
All A’s – Shelby Redmon
All A’s – Dalton Webb
All A’s – Brittany Bell
A Average – McKenzie Hunter
A Average – Bill Holley
A Average – Jasmine Peterson
A Average – Ruben Chavez
A Average – Tanner Carter
Most Improved Mathematics Students
Dycarrius Davis
Ke’ellis Brown
Dual Enrollment Awards for PreCalculus/Trigonometry – classes taken as Juniors
Highest GPA AND All A’s – PreCalculus/Trigonometry – as a Junior – Olivia Cotton
All A’s – PreCalculus/Trigonometry – as a Junior – Crystal Dubose
A in PreCalculus – as a Junior – Kayleb Shaw
B in PreCalculus – as a Junior – Antonio Rodriquez
B in PreCalculus – as a Junior – Kara Grippo
Dual Enrollment Awards for PreCalculus & Trigonometry – classes taken as Seniors
Highest GPA – in Trigonometry AND All A’s in both PreCalculus & Trigonometry – Teleah Jackson
A in PreCalculus & a B in Trigonometry – Marisol Holley
B in PreCalculus & Trigonometry – Zoie Gainey
B in PreCalculus – Maylin Brock
B in PreCalculus & Trigonometry – Racheal Wetherbee
JROTC Awards