Dunn appointed Veterans’ Affairs Health Subcommittee Chair

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) was appointed by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Phil Roe to lead the Subcommittee on Health. In his capacity as Subcommittee Chairman, Dr. Dunn will oversee the Veterans Health Administration, which includes medical services, research, facilities, and compliance. The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs has oversight over the Department of Veterans Affairs. In recent years, the committee has tried to streamline the VA, hold officials accountable, and improve the performance level to ensure veterans are receiving the best care available.

“I am honored to continue to serve America’s heroes in this leadership role on the Health Subcommittee. As a doctor and Army veteran, I have seen firsthand the red tape our veterans face on a daily basis. From problems getting treatment at local facilities to traveling hundreds or even thousands of miles to qualify and receive organ transplants – our servicemembers return from war only to find they have to fight government bureaucracy. These men and women gave their all for love of country. We must now give our all to ensure they are receiving the care they have earned,” said Dr. Dunn. “Thank you Chairman Roe for entrusting me with this leadership role and for your resolute commitment to our veterans.”

“I’m grateful Rep. Dunn has agreed to serve as chairman of our Health Subcommittee. This subcommittee will be even more important as the VA MISSION Act is implemented, and Neal has proven time and time again his commitment to ensuring veterans have timely access to quality care,” said House Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman, Dr. Phil Roe (TN-01).

Dr. Dunn spent 11 years serving as a surgeon in the U.S. Army and has advocated for improving veterans health services since coming to Congress.