Valee Road temporary road closure

Florida Department of Transportation Geotechnical Foundation crews will perform a soil boring to collect design information for an upcoming bridge replacement project on Valee Road south of Vortex Springs in northern Holmes County the week of Monday, June 4. The road will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 5 and Wednesday, June 6.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.