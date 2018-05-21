BCF holds Spring 2018 Graduation

May 18 was a thrilling day for graduating seniors at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville. Joined by their family, friends, faculty, trustees, and staff in the BCF Wellness Center, they celebrated years of hard work and intense study put into fulfilling all of the requirements to earn their college degree.

The forty-seven graduates entered through the double-doors making their way down the center aisle with great anticipation as the BCF College Winds played “Pomp and Circumstance” under the direction of Professor Ron Branning. Following the traditional processional, Senior Pastor of West Pittman Baptist Church and BCF Alumnus Eddie Eaton offered the invocation asking for the Lord’s blessings on the occasion and everyone attending. After the hymn favorite, “O Worship the King” led by BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, President Thomas A. Kinchen welcomed those in attendance and communicated his sincere gratitude for the great support offered to the graduating class.

Following the powerful rendition of “The Morning Trumpet” by the BCF College Choir under the direction of Davis, Kinchen addressed the graduates, sharing personal experiences and encouraging the graduating class to love the Lord their God with everything they have. He explained that, because they love Christ with their heart, soul, strength, and mind, Christ should also be represented in their actions and how they present themselves. This principle should be present in their ministry and future careers as they seek to honor Him and change the world.

The presentation of the graduating class by BCF Academic Dean Robin Jumper came after confirmation by the BCF Registrar and affirmation of the faculty. Final approval was then granted by Kinchen as seniors enthusiastically walked across the stage and accepted their diplomas. Family and friends cheered for the new college graduates as they received their hard-earned credentials. The 2018 spring graduating class included one student who received her associate degree along with a bachelor’s degree, forty-three other students earning their bachelor’s degrees, and three master’s degree recipients, making it a rather eventful day of celebration for the entire class. Graduates were then instructed to move their tassels from right to left, signifying the final official act of graduation.

After a passionate round of applause for the new graduates, the audience joined the faculty, staff, and graduates in singing the BCF college hymn, “Tell Me the Story of Jesus,” followed by the inspirational benediction given by BCF Trustee Rich L. Kincl.

Graduates exited the building with great anticipation for the future, with their diplomas in hand, and began to take pictures with their family, friends, and professors. Many of the graduates of The Baptist College of Florida will remain in Graceville to pursue their graduate degree at BCF, others plan to attend seminary, while many have already accepted leadership positions in ministry, missions, music, education, business, and counseling. One thing is certain, BCF graduates are trained, equipped, and prepared to set the example as the next greatest generation of Christian leaders as they are “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.®”

For more information on the next graduation or to learn more about the degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.