Balkcom obit

Mrs. Angelita Carrillo Balkcom, age 81, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 19, 2018 at her home. She was born August 2, 1936 in New Braunfels, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosalio Carrillo and Juana Diaz Carrillo and several siblings.

Mrs. Balkcom is survived by her husband of 62 years, Archie Gerald Balkcom of Bonifay, FL; one son, Jerry Balkcom and wife, Connie of Middleton, VA; two daughters, Rosemary Balkcom of Panama City, FL and Elizabeth Kirk and husband Bryson of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Charlie Carrillo and wife Delia of Freeport, TX; one sister, Mary Rios of Fort Worth, TX; four grandchildren, Ben Balkcom and wife Brittany, Sarah Garris and husband Chase, Melea Kirk and Zane Kirk; one great-grandchild, Colt Balkcom; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment will following in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be given to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428 or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 811 S. Waukesha St., Bonifay, FL 32425.