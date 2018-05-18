Search warrant executed in Chipley

On Friday, May 18, the Washington County Drug Task Force, which consists of the Chipley Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a narcotics related search warrant at the address of 722 Peach Street, Chipley. The search warrant was a result of a several weeks investigation into the dealing of narcotics in the Chipley area.

Sheriff Kevin Crews stated, “Collaboration between agencies lead to the successful investigation removing drug dealers from the streets.”

At approximately 9:00 a.m., members of the Drug Task Force executed the search warrant finding one person inside the residence, Laticia Jones, 28, of Chipley. Jones was found to have an active arrest warrant from Washington County for Aggravated Assault, Burglary and Battery. A search of the residence resulted in the discovery of an amount of crack cocaine packaged for sell, Marijuana, Paraphernalia, and prescription drugs. Charges stemming from the search warrant include Jones (arrested) and Jacques Jett who is being sought by authorities for drug related warrants.

In addition to drug charges both subjects have been charged with one count each of Child Neglect without great bodily harm. These charges are based off the dangers to children in the home from the proximity and availability of narcotics found in the residence.

Chief Scott Thompson stated, “We will continue to confront drug dealers through active and aggressive investigations to rid our communities of illegal narcotics. The true victims are those who have no choice, the children.”

“We are actively seeking Jacques Jett for charges related to this incident. If anyone has any information regarding his location or other illegal activities please call the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310.”