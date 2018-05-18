Holmes and Washington County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington County as crews perform construction activities. In preparation for the Memorial Day Holiday, there will be no lane closures or other activities which impede traffic on state roads beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, May 25, 2018 and ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Holmes County:

U.S. 90 Resurfacing from the Washington County Line to the Four-Lane east of Banfill Avenue – Construction activities have begun. Drivers may encounter daytime intermittent lane closures as primary turnout construction is performed in relation to the resurfacing project. However, no lane closures are allowed during school hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– Construction activities have begun. Drivers may encounter daytime intermittent lane closures as primary turnout construction is performed in relation to the resurfacing project. However, no lane closures are allowed during school hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. State Road 2 (S.R.) Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge– Construction activities are set to begin the end of May. Lane restrictions are not anticipated until June.

Washington County:

Interstate 10 Resurfacing from the Holmes County Line to east of S.R. 77 – Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 as crews continue drainage work.

– Drivers can expect intermittent and alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 20 through Friday, May 25 as crews continue drainage work. S.R. 77 Multilane– Traffic on West Clayton Road will encounter a traffic shift at the intersection of S.R. 77 beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 22. Temporary pavement will be placed on West Clayton Road and drivers will be shifted on each side of the existing road as crews construct permanent turnouts onto S.R. 77.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.