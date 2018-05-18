Dunn Statement on Farm Bill Vote

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement after the Farm Bill vote today in the House:

“It’s disappointing that issues completely outside of the Agriculture Committee’s jurisdiction led to the delay of the Farm Bill today – the swamp swallowed a bill that President Trump supports and America’s Farmers depend upon. Farmers, ranchers, and foresters across the Second District work hard and take risks every day producing the food and products that we need to feed our nation. I want them to know that today’s result is regrettable and I will continue to fight for a Farm Bill that recognizes their important work and provides them with the protections they need. It’s time for Congress to get back to work and support these people like they support us.”