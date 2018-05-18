Calloway obit

Inez Calloway, 77, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 17, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones.

Inez was born on September 14, 1940 in Jackson County. She attended Malone High School and was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone. She married the love of her life, Johnnie Calloway, on September 7, 1956. Inez retired from the Jackson County School Board, after working at Malone High School Cafeteria for over 30 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Johnnie Calloway; son, Ronnie Calloway; grandson, Jeremy Calloway, infant son of Ronnie and Debbie Calloway in 1978; her father, J.W. Conrad, and her mother, Pearl Head of Tifton, GA.

Inez is survived by her daughter-in-law, Debbie Calloway; daughters, Kay Green and husband, Allen, Lori Burke and husband, Bob, Pam Bridges and husband, Les; sons, Scott Calloway and wife, Sharon, Andy Calloway and wife, Robin, Jason Calloway and wife, Renee; four sisters, Hilda Petralia, Faye Walker, Teresa Pelham, and Wanda Jones; one brother, Ricky Conrad; 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, May 20, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Sumerlin and Mr. Ed Ham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family would like to thank Emerald Coast Hospice and Home Health Nurse, Amy Woods, for their love and support during this time.