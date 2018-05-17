Williams obit

Mrs. Patricia Ann Williams, age 69, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 16, 2018 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida. She was born March 17, 1949 in Middletown, New York to the late Albert and Mary Mydosh.

Mrs. Williams is survived by one son, John Williams Jr. and wife Connie of Vernon, FL; two daughters, Cindy Marker and husband Jeff of Panama City, FL and Brittney Williams of Vernon, FL; four brothers, Frank Mydosh and wife Joyce, Albert Mydosh, George Mydosh and wife Lori and Tommy Mydosh and wife Tammy, all of Otisville, NY; two sisters, Mary Mydosh of Vernon, FL and Helen Ryan of Otisville, NY; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.