Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

During the early morning hours of Thursday, May 17, a Chipley Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for an equipment violation. The officer made contact with the driver who was identified as Michael J. Cotton, 30, of Chipley. During the course of the traffic stop, the officer learned that Cotton was driving on a suspended license and was currently on State Probation. Further investigation revealed that Cotton had in his possession a methamphetamine pipe and a substance identified as methamphetamine. Cotton was placed under arrest on scene and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on charges of :

Driving while license suspended or revoked

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Narcotics Equipment

Chief Thompson encourages anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.