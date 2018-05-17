Local garden clubs attend FFGC district meeting

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Tuesday, May 15th, ten Northwest Florida garden clubs attended the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. District II Spring Meeting at the First Baptist Church Bonifay. Over seventy-five club members, officers, former officers, and guests attended the meeting hosted by Bonifay Garden Club.

Bonifay Garden Club President Hazel Tison and Dr. Shelly Chandler, First Baptist Church Bonifay pastor, welcomed the group after a continental breakfast. The attendees were then entertained with several selections by “The Music Sisters.”

District II Director Sue Schmitz (Gulf Beach Garden Club) began the business meeting by recognizing several former District II Directors in attendance: Louise Michaels (Chipley Garden Club), Sylvia Holley (Gulf Beach Garden Club) and Jane Nendick (Gulf Beach Garden Club).

Director Schmitz then presented several awards. Port St. Joe Garden Club was given two FFGC awards: Annual Club Growth and FFGC Clyde D. Ware Civic Development Award which also placed Honorable Mention at Deep South Convention.

The second award was the FFGC Ella P. Woods “Paths of Sunshine” award which was presented to Florida Department of Transportation District III – Chipley Maintenance for planting wildflowers in our area. Dustie Moss and Jeff Caster from FDOT District II were on hand to receive the award. They were also presented a certificate for $165 to be used toward wildflower seeds from the Panhandle Wildflower Alliance. The certificate was presented by Liz Sparks, PWA Liaison, and Eleanor Dietrich, former PWA Liaison. Chipley Garden Club was recognized providing assistance to the FDOT group.

Individual club reports were given by the garden clubs from Chipley, Graceville, Wausau, Sneads, Gulf Beach, Port St. Joe, Vernon, Bonifay, Marianna and Panama City. Each club shared activities and projects they participated in during the last six months.

Following a salad luncheon, Bonifay President Hazel Tison gave a brief history of Waits Mansion and presented an award for historic restoration to Don Smith. Following the meeting, attendees were invited to tour the newly restored mansion.

If you would like to learn more about garden clubbing or join a local garden club, please contact Chipley Garden Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.