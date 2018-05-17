Kirkland obit

Joyce Patricia Kirkland, age 89, of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 15, 2018 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Joyce was born on March 15, 1929 in Washington County, Florida to James M. Ward and Julia Ann Elizabeth Johnson. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle. She loved the Lord and was a member of New Life Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida. She loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Norman Maxwell Kirkland Jr.; her parents, James and Julia Ann Ward; brothers: J.B. Ward, L.Z. Ward, Billy Joe Ward, James Floyd Ward; sisters: Annie Lee Pippin, Florene White, Sylvia Walters.

She is survived by her daughter, Rise’ Kirkland Wall and husband Barry of Lynn Haven, Florida; one son, Terry Kirkland and wife Vera of Chipley, Florida; one grandchild, Jeremy Ryan Kirkland and wife Heidi.

Funeral services will be held 1P.M. Friday, May 18, 2018 at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Mike Orr, Bro.Vince Spencer and Sis. Betty Spivey officiating. Interment will follow in Poplar Head Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation two hours prior to the service at the church.

We want to thank everyone who prayed for us, supported and loved us. We also want to thank Dr. Berry and his surgical staff, the nurses and all who attended Mama on Sunday and Monday from NW Florida Community Hospital. We were blessed to have Brandi Rosier, RN, and Dr. Tackett at Gulf Coast Hospital who had also been with us when Mama was admitted after her accident almost three years ago. God just knew the people we would need on this last journey and we are so thankful for each one of them. Mama wants this to be a joyous celebration. At her request, we are requesting you to wear colorful attire if you are able to join us.