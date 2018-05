Chipola defeated Hillsborough 5-0 in today’s NJCAA Region VIII/FCSAA championship game, earning a second-straight trip to Grand Junction.

Chipola College President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons, invites everyone to join her at the Baseball field at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, May 17th, to welcome home the State Baseball Champions.

We are so proud of them. Let’s show our support!