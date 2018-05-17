Cathey obit

Mrs. Barbara Ann Cathey, 80 of Westville, Florida died peacefully on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at her home in Westville, Florida.

Born Saturday, December 4, 1937 in Westville, Florida, Barbara “Bob” Cooey grew up in Westville and was the daughter of the late Bill Cooey and the late Robbie Bush Cooey.

Barbara was Valedictorian of her graduation class at Holmes County High School, member of the Basketball team, cheerleader and class favorite.

She married George Cathey in 1956 and traveled extensively with his military career in the Air Force abroad and across the US. Upon returning home to Westville, she enjoyed a bookkeeping position at Tri-County Gas. She was a life long member of Westville Community Baptist Church which hosted services prior to final rest at Campground Cemetery next to her late husband George.

Surviving are sons, Billy Cathey of Panama City Beach, FL and Rory Cathey of Cocoa Beach, FL, daughter, Patricia Radford of Adrian, GA, sister, Sue Wood of Panama City, FL; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren.

A Memorial service was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May, 17, 2018 at Westville Community Church with Rev. Hal Wilson officiating and Gregg Cooey delivering the Eulogy with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at Westville Community Church.