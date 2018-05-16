“We wish to thank Wells Fargo in Chipley for their generous support of the Washington County Special Olympics,” said Community Director Dawn Veit.

“The mission of Special Olympics Florida is to provide year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community.”