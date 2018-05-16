Mr. Wardell Ward age 72 of Howell, New Jersey, formerly of Campbellton, FL went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Abington Hospital, Abington, PA.

Mr. Ward was born in Campbellton, FL and had lived in Jacksonville, FL and Newark, NJ before settling in Howell in 1997. He worked for American Airlines out of the Newark Airport prior to his retirement in 1995.

Wardell was the superintendent at Newark Church of Christ and was a God-fearing man whose participation at church included teaching Sunday school and acting as a song leader. He enjoyed bowling and riding his motorcycle. Wardell loved young people and was a wonderful mentor to those he was involved with.

Wardell is survived by his wife of 56 years, Janice Ward of Howell; Charla Ward of Springfield and Clara Ward of Green Brook; three grandchildren, Wardell Thaddeus Ward of Howell, Brandon Earl Ward of Green Brook and Darris Alan Morgan of NY; and one great grandchild, Alexander Gray Harrison-Ward of VA; other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mrs. Earlene Benton, 5655 Cardinal Road in Campbellton, FL.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday, May 24, 2018 at the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

A celebration of life will be 10:00 AM, Friday, May 25, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

He will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.