Patrol of county parks leads to arrest

A patrol of local parks leads to the arrest of a Chipley man on a weapons charge.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling local county parks, when at approximately 2:05 p.m., on Tuesday, they encountered a male subject who seemed agitated by their presence at the St. Joseph Park located on Monroe Sheffield Road. As deputies approached the subject due to his behavior and concern for his well-being, they were able to identify the subject as Marion Guster, 42, of Chipley.

During the encounter, Guster who agitatedly stated, “something was wrong” with the deputies for checking on him, then advised he had a gun in his backpack. For the safety of the deputies, Guster was instructed to step away from the backpack at which time he did not initially comply. Once Guster complied with the deputy’s orders a search was conducted resulting in the discovery of 3 handguns, two of which were loaded, one having a round in the chamber and easily accessible.

Guster advised deputies he currently held a concealed weapons permit, when asked, however upon verification it was determined he did not possess a valid permit. It was also determined during this time that Guster was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Leon County for child support.

Guster was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon and the active warrant.

“The safety of our county parks, where our families and children play, is a priority,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We will continue to serve our county in such a manner which removes any potential threats to our children.”

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.