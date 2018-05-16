Foot pursuit ends in arrest

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrests a Chipley man after he fled on foot as they attempted to serve felony warrants.

Saturday afternoon, WCSO received information that Kyree Burns was at a residence located on Appaloosa Way. Burns, who was wanted for violation of state probation on previous sale of methamphetamine charges was also wanted on a new felony warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, two counts of possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and fleeing and eluding.

As law enforcement arrived at the residence, a male subject identified as Burns immediately fled into a wooded area near the home.

WCSO deputies, assisted by Northwest Florida Reception Center and Holmes Correctional Institute K9 teams, began tracking Burns, locating him near Gilberts Mill Road.

Burns was placed under arrest without further incident and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the felony warrants, as well as the new charge of resisting without violence.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.