Two arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of meth

Two Houston County people were arrested in Washington County on drug charges following a traffic stop in Vernon.

Just before midnight, on Sunday, May 13, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Moss Hill Road and S.R. 79.

The deputy identified the occupants of the vehicle as 49-year-old Tammy Stough Phillips of Dothan, AL, and 38-year-old Gregory Allen Quattlebaum of Cottonwood, AL.

During a search, deputies discovered methamphetamine in a tobacco container located in the vehicle’s glove box.

Phillips and Quattlebaum were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of possession of methamphetamine.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.