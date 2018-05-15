School Resource Deputies take part in active shooter training

BONIFAY, Fla. – The former Bonifay Elementary School campus recently served as an ideal site for Holmes County Sheriff’s Office to hold an active shooter training for School Resource Deputies (SRDs).

The training consisted of classroom hours, as well as time spent in simulated active shooter scenarios.

Major Michael Raley led the training, stating that while HCSO has held similar training for years, the Sheriff’s Office implemented the most recent training to ensure both quality and consistency.

“With the recent addition of two new SRDs within Holmes County District Schools, we just want to be sure that everyone is on the same page with our procedures,” said Major Raley.