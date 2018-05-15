Photo exhibit at Wausau Library

The Wausau Public Library and the Town of Wausau will present a photography exhibit on Thursday, June 7, at 6:30 p.m., in Town Hall, located at 1607 2nd Avenue in Wausau.

Avery Wood, who grew up in the Wausau area, has spent many years photographing local people and their surroundings. There will be a display of his work and a short slide presentation during the exhibit. Those interested in people and homesteads of old Wausau are encouraged to attend.

There will also be Wausau Fun Day slides from the 1980s. Help is requested to identify faces of those who participated in those events.

Please come and enjoy Mr. Wood’s art on June 7th!