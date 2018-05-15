Joiner obit

James Houston (Jim) Joiner died peacefully in Holmes County, Florida on May 12th at his home at the age of 90.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty of Holmes County, by daughters Maria Allen of Morton IL, Beverly Joiner, Penny Woodham, and Karon Mattox of Holmes County, son and daughter in law Brad and Staci Joiner, son Chad of Holmes County, 12 grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, sister and brother in law Sue and Al Nix of Huntsville, AL, brother in law Herman Bolden of Birmingham, AL, and sister in law Jo Ann Roney of Dothan, AL.

Jim is preceded in death by brother John A Joiner of Pensacola, FL, Joe W Holman of Virginia, sisters Willie Hall of Lynn Haven, Janice Corbitt of Panama City, Hassie Stewart of Graceville, son in law Keith Woodham of Holmes County, and the twin daughter of Brad and Staci Joiner.

Jim was born on August 3rd, 1927 in Holmes County to John A and Corine Joiner. He graduated from Poplar Springs High School. After graduation, he joined the Navy and served in World War II in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Arkansas. After serving his country, he received degrees from the University of Florida and Troy University. He taught school in the Holmes County school system for 38 years. A man of great integrity, you typically knew where he stood on an issue. He enjoyed discussion of politics and societal matters until his passing.

Known as a tireless worker, Jim farmed peanuts and cattle into his 80’s. He maintained his interest in agriculture until his death, last visiting family land and cattle a week before his passing.

He married Betty Bolden of Slocomb, AL in 1955. They settled in the Poplar Springs community where they raised their family. He was a long time active member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities.

Visitation is scheduled for 6 to 8pm Monday, May 14th, with funeral Tuesday, May 15th, at 11am at Bethel Baptist Church.