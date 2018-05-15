Graceville man arrested for meth

Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Graceville man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, May 10, at approximately 12:40 p.m., a WCSO deputy stopped a white Ford truck for speeding on S.R. 77 near Falling Waters Road.

During the stop, the driver, identified as 43-year-old Phillip Sean Langston advised the deputy that his license had been revoked. As a search of the vehicle was conducted, deputies uncovered three needles, a wooden pipe containing marijuana, and a green plastic container of methamphetamine.

Langston was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended or revoked.

