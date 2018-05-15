Gage named as executive director of Early Learning Coalition

Panama City, Fla. – The Board of Directors of the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida has announced the selection of Suzan Gage as the new Executive Director. She assumed responsibilities on May 9, 2018 and has succeeded Lynne Eldridge who retired as Executive Director of the Coalition.

Suzan has been a part of the Coalition team for 12 years. During that time, she worked alongside the former executive director in many functions for the Coalition, most recently Interim Executive Director.

“I am honored to have been chosen by the Coalition Board as the Executive Director of the Coalition,” Gage said. “We exist to grow healthy children, parents, and the relationship between them. My goal is to continue the legacy initiated by our former executive director and Coalition board working to ensure all children have the opportunity to receive world-class, quality early childhood education. I look forward to serving in this capacity.”

She is a graduate of Auburn University-Montgomery and also holds a master’s degree from Troy University. Gage serves on various boards throughout Northwest Florida including the Tri-County Community Council, Inc. where she serves as Secretary. She is married to T. William (Bill) Gage and they have three children, Ben (21), Sawyer (19), and Laura Beth (16). Ben and Sawyer are both students at Troy University, and Laura Beth is a student at Chipley High School. The family resides in Chipley, Florida.