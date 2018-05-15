CareerSource Chipola held their third annual Celebration of Success event on May 10 to recognize the accomplishments of individuals who took the first step toward building a career pathway. The event was held in Marianna and highlighted individuals ages 16 to 24 that have recently obtained a high school diploma or GED as part of CareerSource Chipola’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Youth Program. In total, 33 individuals gained their high school diploma or GED in the five-county service delivery area.

CareerSource Chipola Success Coaches Niki Long and Bobbi Rudd work individually with participants throughout the year to provide guidance, mentorship, and the necessary resources to help youth reach education and employment-related goals. “I’m extremely proud of the hard work and determination these graduates had to believe in themselves,” says Long. Rudd echoes that sentiment stating, “There is nothing more rewarding than to see them succeed and pursue their desires for a better future.”

The evening’s agenda included a message from Success Coaches Niki Long and Bobbi Rudd, Programs Coordinator Debby Wood, Executive Director Richard Williams, and Board Chair Johnny Eubanks. Holmes County participant Daniele Adams also spoke, sharing about her experience in the program and offering uplifting words to her fellow graduates.

Participants were encouraged to invite loved ones to join in celebrating this milestone. Also in attendance were CareerSource Chipola board members and staff, and school board personnel from districts served by CareerSource Chipola.

CareerSource Chipola is a non-profit corporation providing job skill training and employment services in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington Counties. CSC works with multiple education facilities as well as state and local agencies to help our residents obtain and maintain employment as well as working with employers to help them find the workforce they need. The majority of CSC board members must come from the private sector.