AMVETS present awards at School Board

Representatives from AMVETS were at Monday’s meeting of the Washington County School Board to present “Americanism” awards. The following students received awards:

Roulhac Middle School (Melissa Whitson’s 7th grade students) —

1st: $125.00 gift card — Grace Futch

2nd: $100.00 gift card — Kaylen Lent

3rd: $75.00 gift card — Kalya M. Koch

4th: $50 gift card — Parker Smelcer

Vernon Middle School (Brenda Basnaw’s students) —

6th grade: 1st, Destiny Gregory; 2nd, Abbigail Burch; 3rd, Kenya Campbell-Nettles

7th grade: 1st, Courtney Jackson; 2nd, Marissa Rodriguez; 3rd, Alaina Perkins

8th grade: 1st, Jerryd Brown; 2nd, Valarie Holley; 3rd, Allie Walters

Jiranda White recognized the following students during an AVID presentation:

Maria Gonzalez, a 7th grade AVID student, participated in the Student Speaker Competition Contest for AVID

Henry Davis, a 6th grade AVID student, recipient of the Golden Binder Award

Cami Brown, 8th grade AVID student will share the 2018 Gator Encounter Experience

The Chipley High School Band was recognized for earning historic superior rating at State Band Contest. Click here for related article.

The following consent items were approved.

Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments

Approval of Minutes (Apr 2 Workshop; Apr 9 Workshop and Regular Board Meeting)

Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers

Approval of the FY 2017­18 Salary Schedule

Approval of 2018­2019 Calendar revisions

Approval of 2018 four day summer work schedule

Approval of FPTC 2018 summer work schedule

Approval of VHS FBLA Out­of State travel to the National Convention in Baltimore, MD, June 27­July 2, 2018

Approval of CHS Physics Out­of State travel to Farley Nuclear Plant in Dothan, AL on May 28, 2018

Approval of Lease Agreement with Xerox for Roulhac Middle School

Approval of Xerox Corporation Lease Agreement for Data Center

Approval of lease agreement between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Xerox

Approval of Washington County School District Food Defense Plan

Approval of WCSD Level II Principal Preparation Program

Approval of contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Buffalo Rock

Approval of Purchase Order to Chipola College

Approval of Purchase Order to CLS Technology for Vernon Middle School

Approval of Purchase Order to CLS Technology for Roulhac Middle School

Approval of Purchase Order to Information Transport Solutions

Approval of new job description for the Teacher on Special Assignment for the ESE Center School

Approval of revised job description for the Assistant Director of Finance

Approval of revised job description for the Director of Assessment and Accountability

Approval of revised job description for the Director of Curriculum and Instruction

Approval of Property Disposal

Approval of OYDC 2018­2019 School Calendar

Approval of Florida School Labor Relations Service 2018-2019 Membership Dues

The following action item was approved.

Approval to advertise for Custodial Bids

The following personnel items were approved.

District:

Approval of additional summer hours for Paula Ellis, Academic Analyst

Approval of additional summer hours for Academic Analyst

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­2019 school year

Approval of Non­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­2019 school year

Approval of employment recommendations of TBA Director of ESE and Federal Program, effectively July 1, 2018

Approval of employment recommendations of Pam Corbin, Assistant Director of Finance, effective May 16, 2018

Approval of Brenda Basnaw, Teacher on Special Assignment, for the ESE Center School, effective July 1, 2018

Chipley High School:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of 140 summer hours for Brian Solger, Ag teacher

Approval of 75 summer hours for Richard Davenport, Band Director

Approval of 140 summer hours for Andy Compton, Driver Education Instructor

Approval of 140 summer hours for Peggy Ingram, Guidance Counselor

Approval of summer school teachers

Approval of Non­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Florida Panhandle Technical College:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of Non­Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of employment recommendation of Philomina Cochran, Work Study Student, effective May 15, 2018

Kate M. Smith Elementary School:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp, effective June 7, 2018

Approval of personnel for K­1 Summer Program, effective June 7, 2018

Approval of 35 hours in June for Tiffany Clifton, Guidance Counselor

Approval of 35 hours in June for Sule Locke, Guidance Counselor

Approval of leave of absence for Cassie Riley, speech therapist, effective May 21, 2018

Approval of resignation of Anne Mary Nichols, teacher, effective June 30, 2018

Approval of personnel for the First grade after school tutoring program, effective retroactive April 2, 2018

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of recommendation for upgrade for Rana Oliver, data entry/secretary, from level 6 to level 5, effective July 1, 2018

Approval of recommendation for upgrade for Allison Pettis, bookkeeper/secretary, from level 6 to level 5, effective July 1, 2018

Approval of transfer of paraprofessional, Cynthia Zabell from Roulhac Middle School effective retroactive April 13, 2018

Approval of termination of probationary contract

Okeechobee:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of OPS employment of Delphine Griggs, Media Specialist for 2018­-19 school year

Roulhac Middle School:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of 70 summer hours for Delanie Pritchard, Guidance Counselor

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Transportation:

Approval of resignation of Brian Casey Bowen, mechanic helper, effective April 2, 2018

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of employee recommendation of Travis Mask, mechanic helper, effective May 16, 2018

Vernon Elementary School:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of leave of absence for Jamie Lee, teacher, effective April 19, 2018

Approval of resignation of Deborah Hendrix, paraprofessional, effective May 29, 2018

Approval of personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp, effective June 7, 2018

Approval of personnel for K­1 Summer Program, effective June 7, 2018

Approval of personnel for the First grade after school tutoring program, effective retroactive April 10-May 23, 2018

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Vernon High School:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of 140 summer hours for Lee Richards, Guidance Counselor

Approval of 140 summer hours for Thomas Register, Driver’s Education Teacher

Approval of 75 summer hours for John Harcus, Band Director

Approval of summer school teachers and substitute

Vernon Middle School:

Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

Approval of resignation of Heather Brinkmeier, teacher, effective June 30, 2018

Approval of 70 summer hours for Sarah Short, Guidance Counselor

Approval of Non­-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018­-2019 school year

A finance workshop was scheduled for May 29 at 4 p.m., with a return date of May 31 at 4 p.m. if necessary.