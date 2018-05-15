AMVETS present awards at School Board

Representatives from AMVETS were at Monday’s meeting of the Washington County School Board to present “Americanism” awards. The following students received awards:
Roulhac Middle School (Melissa Whitson’s 7th grade students) —
- 1st: $125.00 gift card — Grace Futch
- 2nd: $100.00 gift card — Kaylen Lent
- 3rd: $75.00 gift card — Kalya M. Koch
- 4th: $50 gift card — Parker Smelcer
Vernon Middle School (Brenda Basnaw’s students) —
- 6th grade: 1st, Destiny Gregory; 2nd, Abbigail Burch; 3rd, Kenya Campbell-Nettles
- 7th grade: 1st, Courtney Jackson; 2nd, Marissa Rodriguez; 3rd, Alaina Perkins
- 8th grade: 1st, Jerryd Brown; 2nd, Valarie Holley; 3rd, Allie Walters
Jiranda White recognized the following students during an AVID presentation:
- Maria Gonzalez, a 7th grade AVID student, participated in the Student Speaker Competition Contest for AVID
- Henry Davis, a 6th grade AVID student, recipient of the Golden Binder Award
- Cami Brown, 8th grade AVID student will share the 2018 Gator Encounter Experience
The Chipley High School Band was recognized for earning historic superior rating at State Band Contest. Click here for related article.
The following consent items were approved.
- Approval to pay monthly bills; Approval of the Financial Report and Budget Amendments
- Approval of Minutes (Apr 2 Workshop; Apr 9 Workshop and Regular Board Meeting)
- Approval of Substitutes/Volunteers
- Approval of the FY 201718 Salary Schedule
- Approval of 20182019 Calendar revisions
- Approval of 2018 four day summer work schedule
- Approval of FPTC 2018 summer work schedule
- Approval of VHS FBLA Outof State travel to the National Convention in Baltimore, MD, June 27July 2, 2018
- Approval of CHS Physics Outof State travel to Farley Nuclear Plant in Dothan, AL on May 28, 2018
- Approval of Lease Agreement with Xerox for Roulhac Middle School
- Approval of Xerox Corporation Lease Agreement for Data Center
- Approval of lease agreement between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Xerox
- Approval of Washington County School District Food Defense Plan
- Approval of WCSD Level II Principal Preparation Program
- Approval of contract between Florida Panhandle Technical College and Buffalo Rock
- Approval of Purchase Order to Chipola College
- Approval of Purchase Order to CLS Technology for Vernon Middle School
- Approval of Purchase Order to CLS Technology for Roulhac Middle School
- Approval of Purchase Order to Information Transport Solutions
- Approval of new job description for the Teacher on Special Assignment for the ESE Center School
- Approval of revised job description for the Assistant Director of Finance
- Approval of revised job description for the Director of Assessment and Accountability
- Approval of revised job description for the Director of Curriculum and Instruction
- Approval of Property Disposal
- Approval of OYDC 20182019 School Calendar
- Approval of Florida School Labor Relations Service 2018-2019 Membership Dues
The following action item was approved.
- Approval to advertise for Custodial Bids
The following personnel items were approved.
District:
- Approval of additional summer hours for Paula Ellis, Academic Analyst
- Approval of additional summer hours for Academic Analyst
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 20182019 school year
- Approval of NonInstructional personnel recommendations for 20182019 school year
- Approval of employment recommendations of TBA Director of ESE and Federal Program, effectively July 1, 2018
- Approval of employment recommendations of Pam Corbin, Assistant Director of Finance, effective May 16, 2018
- Approval of Brenda Basnaw, Teacher on Special Assignment, for the ESE Center School, effective July 1, 2018
Chipley High School:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of 140 summer hours for Brian Solger, Ag teacher
- Approval of 75 summer hours for Richard Davenport, Band Director
- Approval of 140 summer hours for Andy Compton, Driver Education Instructor
- Approval of 140 summer hours for Peggy Ingram, Guidance Counselor
- Approval of summer school teachers
- Approval of NonInstructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
Florida Panhandle Technical College:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of NonInstructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of employment recommendation of Philomina Cochran, Work Study Student, effective May 15, 2018
Kate M. Smith Elementary School:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp, effective June 7, 2018
- Approval of personnel for K1 Summer Program, effective June 7, 2018
- Approval of 35 hours in June for Tiffany Clifton, Guidance Counselor
- Approval of 35 hours in June for Sule Locke, Guidance Counselor
- Approval of leave of absence for Cassie Riley, speech therapist, effective May 21, 2018
- Approval of resignation of Anne Mary Nichols, teacher, effective June 30, 2018
- Approval of personnel for the First grade after school tutoring program, effective retroactive April 2, 2018
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of recommendation for upgrade for Rana Oliver, data entry/secretary, from level 6 to level 5, effective July 1, 2018
- Approval of recommendation for upgrade for Allison Pettis, bookkeeper/secretary, from level 6 to level 5, effective July 1, 2018
- Approval of transfer of paraprofessional, Cynthia Zabell from Roulhac Middle School effective retroactive April 13, 2018
- Approval of termination of probationary contract
Okeechobee:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of OPS employment of Delphine Griggs, Media Specialist for 2018-19 school year
Roulhac Middle School:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of 70 summer hours for Delanie Pritchard, Guidance Counselor
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
Transportation:
- Approval of resignation of Brian Casey Bowen, mechanic helper, effective April 2, 2018
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of employee recommendation of Travis Mask, mechanic helper, effective May 16, 2018
Vernon Elementary School:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of leave of absence for Jamie Lee, teacher, effective April 19, 2018
- Approval of resignation of Deborah Hendrix, paraprofessional, effective May 29, 2018
- Approval of personnel for the Third Grade Summer Reading Camp, effective June 7, 2018
- Approval of personnel for K1 Summer Program, effective June 7, 2018
- Approval of personnel for the First grade after school tutoring program, effective retroactive April 10-May 23, 2018
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
Vernon High School:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of 140 summer hours for Lee Richards, Guidance Counselor
- Approval of 140 summer hours for Thomas Register, Driver’s Education Teacher
- Approval of 75 summer hours for John Harcus, Band Director
- Approval of summer school teachers and substitute
Vernon Middle School:
- Approval of Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
- Approval of resignation of Heather Brinkmeier, teacher, effective June 30, 2018
- Approval of 70 summer hours for Sarah Short, Guidance Counselor
- Approval of Non-Instructional personnel recommendations for 2018-2019 school year
A finance workshop was scheduled for May 29 at 4 p.m., with a return date of May 31 at 4 p.m. if necessary.