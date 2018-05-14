U.S. embassy opens in Jerusalem

courtesy 1600 Daily, The White House

The United States officially opened its embassy in Jerusalem, Israel—a move that fulfills one of President Donald J. Trump’s signature campaign promises. The Administration has also formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Around 9 a.m. ET, the U.S. opened its new embassy in Jerusalem, Israel. “When I came into office, I promised to look at the world’s challenges with open eyes and very fresh thinking,” President Trump said when announcing the move in December. “We cannot solve our problems by making the same failed assumptions.”

The move honors a bipartisan wish dating more than two decades. Every President since Bill Clinton has expressed support for the idea of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Last year, the Senate unanimously reaffirmed a 1995 law calling for the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv to be relocated to the holy city.

The Administration continues to work toward a lasting peace agreement between the Israelis and Palestinians. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is a necessary condition for such a deal. The President also supports preserving the status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites.