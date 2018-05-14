Tickets on sale for “The Hallelujah Girls”

Tickets are on sale for The Hallelujah Girls, directed by Tina Goodman. The show takes the stage June 1-3. Show times are 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1 & Saturday, June 2 and 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 3. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (65+) and military (with active or retired ID). To purchase your tickets today, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call 638-9113, Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Join actors: Trish Payne (Sugar Lee Thompkins); Bev Kilmer (Bunny Sutherland); Tara Dockery (Carlene Travis); Kim Potthoff (Crystal Hart); Barbara Dugas (Mavis Flowers); Laurie Simmons (Nita Mooney); Lee Shook (Bobby Dwayne Dillahunt) and Emory Wells (Porter Padgett) for this rollicking fun comedy! Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gather every Friday afternoon. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!”

For more information about this upcoming show, email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com or call 638-9113.