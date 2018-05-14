Mathis obit

Virginia Lee Singleton Mathis died Saturday, May 12, 2018 at home in Prattville, AL.

Virginia was born May 18, 1943 in San Diego, CA to Raymond James and April May Singleton. She attended Downey High School in Downey, CA.

She met her future Ronald David Mathis, Sr. by chance one summer when she went to visit her aunt while he was on leave from the Navy, visiting his uncle. They married one year later. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother for the rest of her life, she raised two children at stations across the United States, including Lemoore, CA, Jacksonville, FL, Montgomery, AL, Norfolk, VA, Quincy, MA and Mountainview, CA before finally settling in Prattville, AL.

Virginia took great joy in her family, traveling the American west, her “lunch bunch” and attending Prattville First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald; her brother, James (Butch) Singelton of San Angelo, TX; her children, Ron Mathis (Cliff Beach) of Pelham, AL and Sheryl Mathis Keith (Bryan) of Marianna, FL; her grandsons, Zack Everett (Debbie) of Ambler, PA and Daniel Everett (Amber) of Greenwood, FL. She has nine great grandchildren: Chance, Makenna, Sean, Emma Grace, Sofia, Lainey, Millie, Evan and Duke.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.

Graveside services will be held the next day at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Malone, FL at 2:00 pm with Prattville Memorial Chapel of Prattville, Alabama directing.

James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is assisting the family locally.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center; P.O. Box 4464; Houston, TX 77210-4464.