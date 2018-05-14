Mrs. Teruko Knox, age 84, of Campbellton, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday May 12, 2018 at the Washington County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chipley, Florida.

She was born in Okinawa, Japan and is the wife of Mr. Coy Lee Knox of Campbellton.

Mrs. Knox is survived by her husband Coy Lee Knox of Campbellton, Florida; two daughters: Reiko Moriyama and Tomiko Moriyama both of Okinawa, Japan; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

Mrs. Knox will be laid to rest in the St. Paul/New Bethel Cemetery in Campbellton, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.