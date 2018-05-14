Jannie Hughes Kent age 78, of Alvin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2018.

Jannie was born on November 9, 1939 in Chipley, Florida to Joe Hughes and Lena Jackson. She worked at the IGA in Cottondale, Florida as a cashier for 10 years. She never met a stranger and she loved the Lord. She loved her kids, grandkids, and all of her family. She loved to fish any chance she got. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister and friend.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her two daughters: Connie Elkins and husband Don of Alvin, Texas, Judy Stephens and husband Johnny of Alford, Florida; sons: Michael Wayne Kent and wife Brenda of Crestview, Florida, Gregory Keith Kent and wife Anissa of Dothan, Alabama; two brothers: Jerry Hughes and wife Louise of Cottondale, Florida, Jimmy Hughes and wife Inez of Alford, Florida; one sister: Josie Hall and husband Robert of Bascom, Florida; ten grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held at 2P.M. Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Round Lake Baptist Church in Alford, Florida. Interment will follow in the Alford City Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.