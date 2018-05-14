Garden Club tours Locke family garden

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Locke garden

View of garden from driveway

On Friday, May 11th, members of Chipley Garden Club were excited to pay a visit to Euliss & Lawanna Locke’s newly replanted garden under a canopy of old growth trees on Wes Nelson Road.

Locke garden

View of garden from the front

Euliss gladly led a guided tour around the yard sharing his thoughts with club members and pointing out new additions. In the gazebo and under the shade of the giant trees, club members relaxed as Lawanna treated them to fresh baked tea cakes and a refreshing glass of ice cold lemonade.

Locke garden

Relaxing in the shade with lemonade

Club Vice President Linda Pigott remarked, “This has really been a treat. We love it when someone offers to share their garden with us. To the Locke Family, we say, ‘Great job! Absolutely gorgeous!’”

Locke garden

Inside the gazebo garden

Want to learn more about Chipley Garden Club and its activities? Call Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.

Locke garden

Club members “hiding” in the daylilies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *