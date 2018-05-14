Garden Club tours Locke family garden

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Friday, May 11th, members of Chipley Garden Club were excited to pay a visit to Euliss & Lawanna Locke’s newly replanted garden under a canopy of old growth trees on Wes Nelson Road.

Euliss gladly led a guided tour around the yard sharing his thoughts with club members and pointing out new additions. In the gazebo and under the shade of the giant trees, club members relaxed as Lawanna treated them to fresh baked tea cakes and a refreshing glass of ice cold lemonade.

Club Vice President Linda Pigott remarked, “This has really been a treat. We love it when someone offers to share their garden with us. To the Locke Family, we say, ‘Great job! Absolutely gorgeous!’”

Want to learn more about Chipley Garden Club and its activities? Call Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.