FHP partners for Click It or Ticket

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) joins law enforcement and highway safety partners in participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign May 14 through June 3. During the campaign, drivers will see increased education and enforcement on buckling up to help motorists avoid serious injury and death.

“FHP is committed to raising awareness and educating the public. Not wearing a seat belt is deadly.” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “FHP will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners to ensure everyone’s safety on Florida’s roadways.”

In 2017, more than 600 people that chose not to wear their seat belt were killed in a vehicle crash. FHP reminds everyone that Florida law requires the use of seat belts by drivers and passengers in the front seat and all children under the age of 18 in the front or back seat of a motor vehicle.

“Wearing a seat belt is a quick and easy way to stay safer on the road. No matter how far you’re going, the Florida Police Chiefs Association encourages all Floridians to buckle up,” said Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystad, President of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

“Our Florida Sheriffs are committed to protecting and ensuring the safety of the citizens that we proudly serve. The “Click it or Ticket” initiative is an outstanding way or reminding our citizens to protect those they love by insisting they wear seat belts. On behalf of our Florida Sheriffs, I proudly endorse this Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles initiative,” stated Sheriff Mike Adkinson, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

During your travels, no matter where it takes you, follow these safety tips to help you and your family Arrive Alive:

Buckle up, every time. A seatbelt is your vehicle’s best safety feature. Set the example.

Make sure your rear-seat passengers are also buckled. They are more likely to injure themselves and other passengers in a crash, if not buckled up.

Seat belts plus air bags provide the greatest protection for adults. However, air bags are not a substitute for seat belts.

Obey all speed limits. Traffic congestion and construction zones may require driving more slowly.

Drive sober. One drink is one too many.

Don’t drive distracted: Anything that takes your full attention off the road, even for a second, could be deadly.

Use caution when driving around bicycles or large commercial vehicles and always look twice for motorcycles. Safety on the road is a shared responsibility.