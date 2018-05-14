Since 2006, Community South Credit Union has been awarding four, $1,000 scholarships to local high school graduates. This year, Community South received 26 scholarship applications. Each application was reviewed and scored by a four person scholarship committee, comprised of area educators and business persons.

Congratulations to the 2018 Community South Scholarship Recipients: Joseph Godwin, Poplar Springs High School, Brittany Cade, Holmes County High School, Alexis Bradley, Holmes County High School, and Martina Steverson, Holmes County High School.