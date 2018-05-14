Community South scholarship recipients

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

Since 2006, Community South Credit Union has been awarding four, $1,000 scholarships to local high school graduates. This year, Community South received 26 scholarship applications. Each application was reviewed and scored by a four person scholarship committee, comprised of area educators and business persons.

Congratulations to the 2018 Community South Scholarship Recipients:  Joseph Godwin, Poplar Springs High School, Brittany Cade, Holmes County High School, Alexis Bradley, Holmes County High School, and Martina Steverson, Holmes County High School.

scholarship recipients

Community South Vice President Jan Page is pictured with scholarship recipients.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *