Burnham obit

Mr. Thomas Warren Burnham, age 72, passed away May 12, 2018 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born September 22, 1945 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Brown and Doris White Burnham.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Burnham was preceded in death by two infant twin sons, Mickey Burnham and Michael Burnham and two brothers, Peewee Burnham and Junior Burnham.

Mr. Burnham is survived by one daughter, Pamela Smithson of Bonifay, FL; one son, Tommy Burnham of Caryville, FL; two sisters, Martha Bryant and Mary Penn both of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Amber Smithson, Ariel Smithson and Logan Burnham; one great-grandchild, Kian Lee; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.