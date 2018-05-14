Barker obit

Ava L. Barker, age 85 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Thursday morning, May 10, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born on September 6, 1932 in St. Augustine, FL.

Ava has been a resident of Chipley for the past 12 years moving from Melbourne, FL. She worked alongside her husband Charles as a secretary for their family business Barker’s Alignment.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Charles R. Barker of Chipley, FL, one son, Charles T. Barker and wife Marizete of Wausau, FL, one grandson, Justin Barker, two sisters, Vera Bell and Mary K. Tindell, and she leaves a host of nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

